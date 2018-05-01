Woman injured when chunk of concrete flies into truck window

Michigan State Police say a Marshall, Michigan woman was injured Monday after a chunk of concrete came through the passenger window of her vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police say the woman, 62, was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her husband and was heading west on I-94 near Beadle Lake Road when the 4-inch chunk came in through the window. She was struck in her right shoulder.

Her husband turned the truck around and went back to Oaklawn Hospital's Emergency Room. She was treated and released for a fracture in her arm.

Police say that the object likely was debris on the roadway that was thrown into the air by an adjacent vehicle. They say they found debris on the shoulder and the median of I-94 near that location. MDOT responded and cleared the debris.

Police say that there is no indications that the chunk fell from a moving vehicle and was not thrown from a pedestrian.