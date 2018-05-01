State of New York tells convicted domestic abusers they can't have guns

Convicted domestic abusers will no longer be able to legally have firearms in New York state, according to legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"With this legislation, we can sever the undeniable connection between domestic abuse and deadly gun violence, and continue to build upon the strongest gun laws in the nation," Cuomo said.

"Women in this country are 16 times more likely to be killed with a gun than women in the other developing nations," Cuomo said. "If you have a domestic violence perpetrator or you have a person with an order of protection, take away the gun! You know the situation is volatile."

Cuomo said he also plans to extend the waiting period for individuals who are not immediately approved to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System from three to 10 days.

New York law previously prohibited the possession of firearms for individuals either convicted of a felony or a limited number of misdemeanor "serious" offenses, according to a news release.

The new law expands the list of "serious" crimes that require the loss of a gun license and the surrender of all firearms, the release said.

The new law is also designed to prevent any person wanted for a felony or other serious offense from obtaining or renewing a firearm license.

When discussing the bill about a month ago, Cuomo said the state wants its laws to prevent dangerous people from getting weapons.

"Legitimate gun owners can still own a gun," he said.

The measure passed 41-19 in the Senate and 85-32 in the state Assembly.

In a memo posted on the governor's website, the statement notes parts of the law were being changed to align with federal law.