Dog owners are protesting the city's recent removal of trash cans from dog parks by tying bags of pet waste to the fence.

Beginning April 23, the Omaha parks department removed the trash cans from Hanscom and Hefflinger dog parks asking people at the dog parks to use designated dumpsters near the park entrances.

Dog owners say people visiting the park have been dumping their trash and dog waste on the ground as a result of the change.