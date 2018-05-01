Clear

This federal housing program helps teachers, first responders buy affordable homes

Posted: May. 1, 2018 5:39 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 7:01 PM

A government program is helping give Colorado teachers and first responders an opportunity to buy a home as the state deals with soaring home prices.

It's known as the "Good Neighbor Next Door" program and it's operated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Homes in the program are sold at a discount of 50 percent off the list price and are located in areas undergoing revitalization.

The program isn't meant for investors or people looking to flip houses - anyone buying a home through Good Neighbor Next Door is required to use the home as their primary residence for at least three years.

Only buyers who qualify as K-12 school teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians can take advantage of the discounted prices.

Listings are limited. As of Tuesday morning, there was only one listing in Colorado, a four bedroom home in Aurora.

If more than one buyer is interested, the home will be sold via lottery.

