California leads states in suing EPA over rollback of car emission rules

California, along with 16 other states and the District of Columbia, are suing the Environmental Protection Agency ov...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 7:01 PM

California, along with 16 other states and the District of Columbia, are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its rollback of clean car rules passed during the Obama administration.

"This phalanx of states will defend the nation's clean car standards to boost gas mileage and curb toxic air pollution," California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, said in a press release.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

An EPA spokesperson said the agency "does not comment on pending litigation."

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of states involved in the lawsuit.

