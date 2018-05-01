Clear

Man accused of watching 13-year-old girl shower at resort

A 30-year-old Biloxi man indicted on charges of watching a 13-year-old girl take a shower at a resort in Latimer in A...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 6:47 PM

A 30-year-old Biloxi man indicted on charges of watching a 13-year-old girl take a shower at a resort in Latimer in August 2017 is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting bond.

William Edward Simmons was arrested Monday during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the arresting deputy discovered that Simmons was wanted on an indictment on two counts of voyeurism.

The indictment accuses Simmons of going into the women's shower room at Martin's Lake Resort while the girl was showering.

Ezell said the deputy also found drugs in Simmons' car. He is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

