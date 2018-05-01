Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump again slammed the special counsel's investigation into potential obstruction of justice, after the New York Times reported on what questions Robert Mueller wanted to ask Trump. At the White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders refused to answer several questions about the investigation.

-- Two influential EPA staffers, the security chief and a business associate of Administrator Scott Pruitt, are leaving the agency.

-- Shootings and killings in Chicago have dropped for the 14th consecutive month, according to new crime figures.

-- A Russian fighter jet flew within 20 feet of a US Navy plane over the Baltic Sea, officials say. The intercept was deemed safe, but unprofessional.

-- President Trump has warned of attacks on Border Patrol agents at the US-Mexico border, but data shows that Border Patrol work is much safer than being a police officer.

-- Trump's former physician claimed that his office was raided last year by the President's former bodyguard and a Trump lawyer seeking Trump's medical files, according to a NBC News report.

-- Companies profiting from the clean energy revolution can't prove that children aren't involved in their supply chains, a CNN investigation finds.

-- Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have overtaken prescription opioids as the No. 1 killer in the opioid epidemic, according to a new report.

-- Watch out, Tinder. Facebook is getting into the dating game.

-- Tony nominations are out. "Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" got the most nods, with 12 each.

-- Summer's around the corner, but beware the bugs! Diseases transmitted through the bites of ticks, mosquitoes and fleas have more than tripled since 2004, a new CDC report finds.