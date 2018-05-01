See what put these 12 preachers on Baylor's list

Baylor University has released its list of the 12 most "effective" preachers in the English language. It is among the most prestigious honors in the preaching profession; Baylor's last such list in 1996 changed the lives of some of those recipients.

Here's the full list, with examples of their sermon styles:

The Rev. Alistair Begg

Senior pastor at Parkside Church outside Cleveland

The Rev. Tony Evans

Founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas

The Rev. Joel C. Gregory

Holder of the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at the George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University in Waco, Texas

The Rev. Timothy Keller

Founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York

The Rev. Thomas G. Long

Bandy Professor Emeritus of Preaching and director of the Early Career Pastoral Leadership Program at Emory University's Candler School of Theology in Atlanta

The Rev. Otis Moss III

Senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago

The Rev. John Piper

Chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary in Minneapolis

The late Rev. Haddon Robinson

Former president and the Harold John Ockenga Distinguished Professor of Preaching at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Boston

The Rev. Andy Stanley

Founding pastor of North Point Community Church and North Point Ministries near Atlanta

The Rev. Charles Swindoll

Senior pastor at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, Texas

The Rev. Barbara Brown Taylor

Episcopal priest, professor, author and theologian who has served on the faculties of Columbia Theological Seminary, Emory's Candler School of Theology and Mercer University's McAfee School of Theology.

The Rev. Ralph Douglas West

Founder and senior pastor of The Church Without Walls in Houston