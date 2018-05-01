High School students create Beyonce' themed bathroom

Students are painting Beyoncé lyrics in the bathrooms of a local high school.

Scroll for more content...

Beyoncé is a hero to many people and her music is seen as empowering. That's exactly why her words are showing up on the walls of Valley High School.

"The reason that we chose the quotes that we did and everything was to make a difference. We wanted something to inspire girls," said Beatriz Chavez, one of the students who designed the artwork.

Three seniors are spending their final days in high school painting the stalls of the women's restroom.

"The restrooms that we chose right now they're in the most central part of Valley High School," said Mateo Beers, another one of the student artists.

It started as a school project and became something much bigger.

"Just little things like a nice message in the bathroom could really just change your day," said Chavez.

Given the success and positivity they've seen painting the women's restroom, they want to keep doing it and they want to also paint the men's restroom.