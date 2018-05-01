'13 Reasons Why' new trailer and return date

"13 Reasons Why" fans now have a few clues on the show's next season.

The Netflix drama based on the young-adult mystery novel by Jay Asher released a new trailer on Monday, teasing the Season 2 debut on May 18.

Through drama and swirling photographs, the trailer hints at the fallout from Hannah's tragic death in Season 1.

The popular series has sparked controversy with its exploration of teen suicide.

Creator Brian Yorkey talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the themes to be explored in Season 2.

"Recovery is a central theme for us," he said. "So many of these kids had been through traumatic experiences, both due to Hannah's death and also independent of that and just as a part of their lives, and we wanted to begin to see them start back on the road toward wellness and wholeness and see what that looks like in the sense that recovery is not a straight line, and it's not a simple process. That's a central theme of the season."