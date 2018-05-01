Man dies when crushed by boat

A Sabine Parish man died Tuesday morning when he was crushed by a 6,000-pound boat that he was working on, Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.

The victim, 35-year-old Jessie P. Clavier, of Many, died instantly at the scene.

Rivers said the accident, reported to the Sabine sheriff's office shortly before 9 a.m., happened at the Branam residence on Bayshore Drive located on Toledo Bend Reservoir north of Toledo Town.

Clavier, an employee of B&K Branam Enterprise, was using a grinder underneath the boat, which was on land and hoisted into the air by a track hoe and one nylon strap.

The boat had been up about 20 minutes when the strap broke and it fell on top of Clavier. Rivers said a witness said it took almost 10 minutes to get the 24-foot aluminum boat off of Clavier before emergency crews arrived.

B&K Branam Enterprise does seawall repair work on properties along Toledo Bend.

Because Clavier's death is considered a work-related accident, Rivers said, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be notified.

An autopsy also was ordered.