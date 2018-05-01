Cenex employees released from the hospital after HAZMAT situation

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's office says all seven Cenex employees affected in Monday's HAZMAT situation have been released from the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

The gas station located at the intersection of Highway 59 and 200 is now back open.

A release from the Sheriff's office says someone came into the store just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, and paid for an item with cash.

After the employee handled the cash, they believe a substance on the bill burned the cashier's hand.

A paramedic on scene says the substance was a white power, but the sheriff's office won't know exactly what is was until it's tested.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's office, White Earth Police Department, Mahnomen Fire Department, Mahnomen/White Earth Emergency Management and the Moorhead HAZMAT team responded to the incident.