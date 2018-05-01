Clear

Cenex employees released from the hospital after HAZMAT situation

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's office says all seven Cenex employees affected in Monday's HAZMAT situation have been r...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 5:47 PM

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's office says all seven Cenex employees affected in Monday's HAZMAT situation have been released from the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

The gas station located at the intersection of Highway 59 and 200 is now back open.

A release from the Sheriff's office says someone came into the store just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, and paid for an item with cash.

After the employee handled the cash, they believe a substance on the bill burned the cashier's hand.

A paramedic on scene says the substance was a white power, but the sheriff's office won't know exactly what is was until it's tested.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's office, White Earth Police Department, Mahnomen Fire Department, Mahnomen/White Earth Emergency Management and the Moorhead HAZMAT team responded to the incident.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It