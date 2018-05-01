Clear

Black bear finally comes down from tree in NJ after napping all day

A bear napped in a Paramus tree for hours after locals say it was spotted running around the neighborhood Monday morn...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 6:19 PM

A bear napped in a Paramus tree for hours after locals say it was spotted running around the neighborhood Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The bear finally made its way down on its own just before 9 p.m.

Bears are common in the area and usually don't want to be anywhere near people, an animal control spokesperson said. This bear, who's on the younger side, was likely confused and waited for the commotion to die down before getting out of the tree.

Animal control didn't plan on forcing the bear down, but did plan to make sure he runs away from the Garden State Parkway.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It