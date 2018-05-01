Black bear finally comes down from tree in NJ after napping all day

A bear napped in a Paramus tree for hours after locals say it was spotted running around the neighborhood Monday morning.

The bear finally made its way down on its own just before 9 p.m.

Bears are common in the area and usually don't want to be anywhere near people, an animal control spokesperson said. This bear, who's on the younger side, was likely confused and waited for the commotion to die down before getting out of the tree.

Animal control didn't plan on forcing the bear down, but did plan to make sure he runs away from the Garden State Parkway.