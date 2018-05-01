Dozens of Indiana high schools report 0 bullying incidents – but parents disagree

Bailey Liscomb is a 17-year old lesbian living in Martinsville. And that, she says, makes her a target.

Scroll for more content...

All throughout the 2016-2017 school year, Bailey says her fellow students at Martinsville High School bullied her incessantly.

"I just got tired of it," Bailey said, "and I tried to kill myself.

Bailey said the bullies made social media accounts about her.

"They called it Number One Fa* in Martinsville," said Bailey. "It hurt my feelings because I'm nice to everybody. It was like why would someone do this?"

Bailey said she told a counselor and the principal she was being bullied.

"They would just be recording me, posting me on their Snapchat story, putting gay, fa*, and rainbows and posting it everywhere," said Bailey.

Bailey's mom said the school never notified her, and Bailey kept it to herself.

"I found out when she tried to kill herself," said Bailey's mom, Destiny Liscomb. "It's devastating. You almost lose your kid and there's an adult that could have done something about it."

The Liscombs were shocked to learn Martinsville High School reported zero bullying incidents to the Indiana Department of Education for the 2016-2017 school year, the same time frame Bailey said she was bullied.

A law has been in place since 2013 so the state can track when and where bullying is happening.

CALL 6 | Despite law, schools are misreporting their bullying data

Call 6 Investigates hears from families nearly every day who are concerned schools aren't taking bullying seriously.

Our investigation found only 60 percent of schools reported bullying incidents, including large high schools with thousands of students.

That story resulted in a change to state law that aims to improve how schools report bullying.