2 earthquakes reported off coast of San Clemente

Two relatively minor earthquakes were reported off the coast of the San Clemente area early Tuesday morning, the U.S....

Posted: May. 1, 2018 11:17 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 3:55 PM

Two relatively minor earthquakes were reported off the coast of the San Clemente area early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first quake registered at 3.7 magnitude shook about 18 miles southeast of San Clemente at 4:24 a.m., according to the USGS.

The USGS said a 3.5-magnitude aftershock centered in the same area was reported at 4:53 a.m.

Multiple media outlets reported residents as far inland as Hemet felt the early morning shaking.

No injuries or structure damage was reported.

