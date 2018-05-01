Ex-Planned Parenthood leader: Wolf was 'doing her job' when she made abortion jokes

Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards stopped short on Tuesday of criticizing Michelle Wolf over her jokes about abortion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, though she did say it's not "a topic that I make jokes about."

"She's a comedian, that was her job," Richards told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

But, Richards said, abortion "isn't a topic that I make jokes about, because, of course, I see what women face in this country just to access this care, and how much stigma and shame there already is in America."

Planned Parenthood, which claims to be the largest provider of reproductive health services in the United States, also provides abortion services, though the organization says the procedure accounts for only a fraction of its overall services. It is frequently attacked by conservatives looking to curtail abortion rights.

Speaking at the dinner Saturday night, Wolf -- who also drew criticism for her barbs on several controversial topics, including Sarah Sanders' appearance -- made several jokes about abortion.

"Mike Pence is also very anti-choice -- he thinks abortion is murder. Which, first of all, don't knock it 'til you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it -- you got to get that baby out of there," she said.

Wolf also joked, "I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion unless it's the one you got for your secret mistress."

Richards -- whose longtime tenure leading Planned Parenthood ended on Monday -- echoed Wolf's point on Tuesday.

"I think she was also making the point that a lot of the folks, male politicians in particular, who rail against access to safe and legal abortion do so until it's something that they actually find benefits themselves," Richards said.