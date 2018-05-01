So fetch! 'Mean Girls' musical scores 12 Tony Awards nominations

The nominees for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday.

"Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" tied for the most nominations with 12, with "Angels in America," "The Band's Visit" and "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel" followed with 11 each.

Actress Tina Fey wrote the 2004 film "Mean Girls" and also wrote the play, which made its Broadway debut last month. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," was nominated for ten Tony Awards. The play, based on the hit books by J.K. Rowling, also made its Broadway debut last month.

CNN has reached out to Fey and Rowling for comment on the nominations.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on June 10.

The following is a list of some of the nominees:

Best Book of a Musical

"The Band's Visit

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Angels in America"

"The Band's Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and The King"

Denzel Washington, "Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Ethan Slater, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once On This Island"

LaChanze, Summer: "The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Michael Cera, "Lobby Hero"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Lobby Hero"

Nathan Lane, "Angels in America"

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, "Angels in America"

Noma Dumezweni, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"

Deborah Findlay, "The Children"

Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, "My Fair Lady"

Alexander Gemignani, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Grey Henson, "Mean Girls"

Gavin Lee, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Ren-e Fleming, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Lindsay Mendez, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Ashley Park, "Mean Girls Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady"

Best Musical

"The Band's Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"

For a complete list of the nominations click here.