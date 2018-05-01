Clear

May Day protesters demand better rights for workers

Demonstrators across the globe took to the streets on Tuesday to demand better working conditions, as part of rallies...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 6:59 PM

Demonstrators across the globe took to the streets on Tuesday to demand better working conditions, as part of rallies marking International Workers' Day.

Held on May 1 each year -- known as May Day -- the rallies date back to the 1880s.

At the time, labor movements around the world were campaigning for safeguards such as eight-hour workdays and trade unions. The date of May 1 was chosen as it coincided with the anniversary of the Haymarket affair in Chicago, where police killed four people at a peaceful protest after someone threw a bomb into the crowd.

Today, trade unions and human rights campaigners continue to mark the day with rallies -- here's a look at this year's protests.

What is May Day, anyway?

France

About 1,200 hooded protesters took part in May Day protests, during which a McDonalds restaurant was attacked with a Molotov cocktail, police said.

Photographs show extensive damage to the building, with protesters kicking in smashed windows. Footage also showed damage to a Renault car dealership, as well as other businesses.

Cuba

Philippines

Pakistan

Turkey

Russia

Ukraine

Greece

Bangladesh

Opinion: Protect the Bangladesh workers who make our clothes

Hong Kong

Chile

India

Spain

Japan

South Korea

