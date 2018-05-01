Clear

Trump slams 'disgraceful' leak of Mueller questions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the disclosure of special counsel Robert Mueller's questions for him, calli...

Posted: May. 1, 2018 7:32 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 3:07 PM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the disclosure of special counsel Robert Mueller's questions for him, calling the leak "disgraceful."

"So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!" he tweeted.

Referring to the possibility that Mueller could be investigating potential obstruction of justice by Trump, the President later tweeted, "It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!"

Mueller is interested in asking Trump a variety of questions related to the 2016 campaign and people from Trump's personal life, business interactions and administration, according to Mueller's list of questions for Trump obtained and reported on by The New York Times.

The topics, which CNN previously reported can be classified into four main areas, involve questions about Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and any Russian coordination with his presidential campaign, according to The New York Times.

It's unclear to whom Trump was referring about the leak. On Monday evening, a source reiterated to CNN that the questions had been written by Trump's legal team, extrapolating from topics discussed with the special counsel, and confirmed the accuracy of topics as reported on by The New York Times.

