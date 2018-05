Nine people suffered injuries when a car hit a Metro bus Monday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The accident happened in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard, near the Hall Ferry Circle.

Police told News 4 of the nine injured, three refused treatment, three had minor injuries, two are in serious condition and one was in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Monday. None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

It's not yet known what led to the crash.