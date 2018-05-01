Omarosa tweet to Nigerian President: 'He said it'

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman seemed to say Monday that President Donald Trump did call certain African nations "shithole countries" during a January meeting in the Oval Office.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the former "Apprentice" star turned assistant to the President and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison addressed visiting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari-and wrote, "President @MBuhari FYI he said it. #Naija."

Earlier this year, Trump denied making that remark after news reports about it and assured reporters who questioned him about it that he was not a racist.

Trump had been asked about the comments Monday during a news conference with Buhari and made no such denial.

"You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in," he said in the Rose Garden. "We didn't discuss it, because the President knows me, and he knows where I'm coming from and I appreciate that."

When asked for his side, Buhari had said he didn't know whether to believe news reports about Trump's remarks.

"The best thing for me is to keep quiet," he said.

Manigault-Newman has been increasingly critical of Trump since she departed the White House last year. During an appearance on the show "Celebrity Big Brother" in February, she said she would never "in a million years" vote for him again.

Though she issued a tweet herself Monday, she previously said she wasn't a fan of her former boss' activity on Twitter.

"I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?" a tearful Manigault-Newman said in a "Celebrity Big Brother" clip.

Manigault-Newman-resigned from her position at the White House in December. She reportedly had a tense relationship with White House chief of staff John Kelly; both Kelly and former chief of staff Reince Priebus wanted to let her go, a former White House official told CNN.