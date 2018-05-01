Clear

One year since Hampton mother and daughter vanished

April 30 marks the one-year anniversary since a Hampton mother and her daughter disappeared.Keir and Chloe Joh...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 2:11 AM

April 30 marks the one-year anniversary since a Hampton mother and her daughter disappeared.

Keir and Chloe Johnson have not been heard from since.

Police have been actively investigating this case searching for new leads.

'I really, really, want her to come on home now. It's been a long time," Keir's mother Rhonda Crews said.

Keir and Chloe Johnson

According to police, the two were last seen going to Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

Keir's abandoned car was found nearly two weeks later in Newport News.

Since then - nothing.

"The family is fully aware that this might be a recovery we hope and our sincerest hope is that they are still alive but our investigation is sort of leading us down to another path," Acting Chief of Newport News Police Michael C. Grinstead said.

The unknown is devastating their family.

"The only thing I will say is I want my sister back," Teir Pettway said at a recent press conference. "I was born with my sister, I was created with my sister, and I want my sister with me. I want my niece back with me."

We've spoken to the Johnson's family several times over the past year.

"Please if anyone knows anything, anything at all concerning my daughter and granddaughter please come forward and tell what happened who it is and where they are," Crews pleaded with the public.

There are two rewards being offered for information about the disappearance, totaling $35,000.

"I believe it's someone she knows I just feel in my heart someone she knows," Pettway explained.

As always, if you know what may have happened to Keir and Chloe take action against crime and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

