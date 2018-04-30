High schooler accused of passing out marijuana brownies, making some ill

A Harrison High School senior could face charges for passing out marijuana brownies to her fellow students last week.

Scroll for more content...

Some of the students got ill Friday morning after eating the brownies, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office.

Four other adult-age students, three female and one male, received citations for marijuana possession after eating the brownies and for violating a drug-free school zone.

The 18-year-old female student who distributed the brownies was arrested after police learned of the incident. She posted bond and was released from custody pending arraignment later this week.

The sheriff's office submitted reports to the Clare County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.