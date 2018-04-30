Clear

Trump says 'there's no reason to apologize' for his Muslim ban call

President Donald Trump, sp...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 2:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 5:44 PM

President Donald Trump, speaking Monday alongside the President of Nigeria, derided US immigration laws as "weak," "pathetic" and "obsolete."

Scroll for more content...

"Just look at our southern border and look at our weak and obsolete immigration laws. And they are obsolete and they are weak and they are pathetic," Trump said. "And there's no country in the world that has laws like we do and they've got to change and they've got to change now for the safety of our country."

Trump's comment came as he discussed loopholes in US immigration laws that he said can be exploited by terrorists and traffickers -- but it also comes as his administration is keeping a close eye on the arrival of the migrant caravan at the US-Mexican border.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It