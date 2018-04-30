Clear

'SNL' star Aidy Bryant is married

Aidy Bryant is officially wed.The "Saturday Night Live" star married comedy writer, Conner O'Malley, over the ...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 5:45 PM

Aidy Bryant is officially wed.

The "Saturday Night Live" star married comedy writer, Conner O'Malley, over the weekend at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Family, friends and several of her "SNL" co-stars were in attendance, including Michael Che and Kate McKinnon.

Bryant posted a picture of herself with O'Malley, captured as they made their way down the aisle after exchanging vows, along with a heart emoji caption.

Bryant announced her engagement in April on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and revealed how O'Malley popped the question.

"I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bow tie on," she said. "I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?' Basically, the second I shut the door, a man, who I discovered was Conner, frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?'"

Congrats to the happy couple!

