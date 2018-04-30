Young Mom's 'Shower Moment' Leads To Breakthrough In Beauty Industry: Magnetic Eyelashes

They've been called a beauty breakthrough, magnetic eyelashes that give you the look of professional lash extensions without the cost and salon time.

One Two Lash was founded by Katy Stoka, a young mom from Miami Beach who was selling real estate a few years ago and had what she calls a "shower moment."

"I was literally in the shower on a Saturday night saying do I have time to wash my hair and glue on my false lashes? The answer is no because I had small children at the time and I was like I want to spend time with them before I go out and I was like this is ridiculous," Stoka said.

"I took everything I learned in Miami real estate and applied it to the beauty industry and it's been really amazing," she added.

Her idea was all about micro-magnets, which she later patent pended. It's sandwiching a person's natural lashes between the magnetic ones. She had the idea but what she needed next was the product itself and financial backing.

WFOR-TV's Lisa Petrillo asked Stoka how she went on to the next step of inventing it.

"Well, I thought it would take me six months. It took two years of research and development. A lot of 'no's' and then me not telling anyone. We were worried about being copied. It was a real labor of love but I had to put all of the grit I had in me into doing it," she said.

That determination and grit made Stoka a successful entrepreneur. One Two Lash is now a full company called One Two Cosmetics. Her simple start-up shower invention is now a top seller with many copycats.

"The difference between our company and everyone else who might be copying this invention is we are manufactured in the U.S. We launched in 2016 and as of today, we've hired 200 people to work at One Two Cosmetics. The majority of them are women and that's the thing I'm most proud of," she said.

The lashes come in halves and fulls, from original to enhanced – bold to extra bold.

The catch? It takes serious practice to apply.

While some women are fast learners and become an expert in just a few tries, for most it takes a little while to get the hang of it.

After about 10 minutes of mishaps, Petrillo figured it out.

"Yay, I got it," she said after the lashes clicked into place.

It works in seconds. To remove the lashes, release the magnetic grip by sliding them apart.

Stoka said she's thrilled to see the company grow financially of course, but it's more than that.

"Being able to beautify women, when I show them how to put on lashes and they take a look at themselves in the mirror, it's humbling to see. Everyone gets so beautified by lashes," she said.

The lashes run $59-$69 a box and can be reused dozens of times.

For more information: OneTwoCosmetics.com .