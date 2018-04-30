Clear

Woman forced to clean dishes in bathtub due to plumbing problems

A Las Vegas woman desperate for running water is cleaning dishes in her bathtub.Michele Flemate says the probl...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 1:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 5:46 PM

A Las Vegas woman desperate for running water is cleaning dishes in her bathtub.

Scroll for more content...

Michele Flemate says the problems started a year and a half ago when her kitchen sink sprang a leak and water came pouring out of the pipes underneath. She says she alerted her landlord's property management company.

"I am disabled, and it's really hard for me to carry that much water back-and-forth to the sink," explained Michele when asked why she washes dishes in the bathtub.

Contact 13 reached out to Michele's property manager, who said that it's up to Michele to get a hold of the home warranty company to take care of the plumbing problem. He also said she has to pay the deductible per their rental agreement.

But Michele disagrees, saying that deal is not in her lease.

Contact 13 also reached out to a tenant rights expert. She said that by law Nevada landlords must fix things like running water within 48 hours, regardless of any home warranty situation.She says Michele is likely within her legal right to withhold her rent until her sink is fixed.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It