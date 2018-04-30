Clear

Supreme Court takes up death penalty case over 'suffering' claim

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up the death penalty case of Russell Bucklew, a Missouri inmate who claims hi...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 5:32 PM

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up the death penalty case of Russell Bucklew, a Missouri inmate who claims his execution would likely cause him "needless suffering" because he suffers from a rare disease.

Scroll for more content...

Last March, a divided court granted a request to stay his execution. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the order.

In court papers, lawyers for Bucklew says his disease, called cavernous hemangioma, is progressive and has caused "unstable, blood-filled tumors to grow in his head, neck and throat" and they argue that an expert concluded that if he were to undergo lethal injection he is "highly likely to experience ... the excruciating pain of prolonged suffocation resulting from the complete obstruction of his airway."

Lawyers for the state dispute the findings of the medical expert and emphasize that Bucklew engaged in lengthy delays in fighting his death sentence.

Bucklew was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary and forcible rape in 1998.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It