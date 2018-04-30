Communities in northeastern Arizona evacuated for 8,000-acre Tinder Fire

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has ordered the evacuations of some communities in northeastern Arizona due to the Tinder Fire, which has now burned 8,000 acres.

According to CCSO, evacuations have been ordered for all Moqui Ranchettes, Starlight Pines, Clear Creek (except 1 and 2), all of Tamerron, Ponderosa Pines, Timber Ranch, Blue Ridge Estates, Mongollon Ranches and Pine Canyon.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors also declared a state of emergency due to the fire being close to homes and buildings.

A shelter has been set up at for people and smaller animals at Twin Arrows Casino and a large animal shelter has been opened at Holbrook Navajo County Fairgrounds.

The Tinder Fire was discovered Friday morning and is burning northeast of Strawberry, about nine miles east of Clint's Well.

As of Sunday morning, there was zero percent containment.

Firefighters said structures were lost but didn't have any other details. The Coconino County will assess damages and provide updates.

There are about 500 firefighters working this fire including seven hotshot crews.

Residents in the area can sign up for Coconino County's Emergency Alerts for updates on the fire.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions about 30 miles south of Winslow for a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway near Clints Well between mileposts 290 to 312.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the Tinder Fire and those winds are expected to continue through Tuesday, firefighters said.

Smoke from the fire is also impacting nearby Winslow.

Since firefighters are battling the flames and trying to gain containment, there is a temporary flight restriction on drones in the area. Firefighters said somebody was operating a drone on Sunday morning, north of the fire. There were no serious impact on the firefighting efforts but crews want people to know that flying drones near wildfires is illegal.

Evacuees needing evacuation information can call the County Call Center at 928-679-8393.

The fire incident team is working on details for a community meeting about the fire.