Former world No.1 Lydia Ko wins for the first time since 2016

It was perhaps no surprise that Lydia Ko wiped away the tears after clinching a dramatic win.

The former world No.1 had not tasted victory since July 2016, but the New Zealander produced what she described as the best shot of her career to clinch the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California Sunday.

Since her last Tour win, the two-time major winner has changed her swing, her caddie, her coach, her equipment, and suffered a slide down the world rankings -- in February she slipped out of the top 10 for the first time since her brilliant professional debut in 2013.

But just five days after her 21st birthday, Ko's fortunes turned at Lake Merced Golf Club, the venue of back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015.

With both Ko and Minjee Lee tied at 12 under through 72 holes, the championship went to a playoff.

On the first extra hole, the par-five 18th, Ko responded to the pressure with a sensational 3-wood approach shot to within inches of an albatross (two shots on a par five). It left her with a three-foot putt for an eagle, which she sunk for a memorable win.

15th LPGA win

"I knew I had to hit it really good to carry the tree and to reach the green, especially with Minjee being a good 20 yards in front of me and it looked like she was going to hit an iron," said Ko, who was born in Seoul, South Korea but moved to New Zealand as an infant.

"If the ball kicked left from where it landed, it could have gone in the bunker, which is the worst place to hit it for that pin position. [I needed] it to kick straight and to be nice and tight up to that pin. Everything that could have happened went the right way for me."

Ko, who won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, went into the final round with a one-stroke lead, but she slipped back with three bogeys in the first six holes.

In a final round where the lead changed four times, Ko rallied over the last nine holes -- recording three birdies and a bogey -- to take the championship to a playoff.

"It's crazy because I was three over for the day at one point," Ko said. "I said, 'hey, you've just got to focus, you never know what could happen' - and I was able to kind of put my game together on the back nine.

"When that putt dropped I was like, 'Oh my God.' A lot of emotions, my whole team and my family have worked really hard for this moment."

In 2015, aged just 17, Ko became the youngest world number one, but prior to Sunday she had not won a tournament in 43 events -- since the Marathon Classic in July 2016.

Her victory at Lake Merced was her 15th career win on the Tour.

"I don't think I've ever cried in the other 14 [wins]," added Ko. "It was emotional. The whole team is part of it and they put in as much work as I have. That's why it's so meaningful. It's pretty cool that my family are here and my friends are here."