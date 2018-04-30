Tristan Thompson breaks Instagram silence

Tristan Thompson is back communicating with fans, but not about what many want to hear about.

The NBA player posted on Instagram Sunday for the first time since becoming embroiled in scandal over his relationship with reality TV star Khlo- Kardashian.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the subject of speculation after photos and video emerged showing him in the company of other women while Kardashian was pregnant with their child.

She gave birth to their daughter, True, days after the story broke.

On Sunday Thompson shared a picture of himself on the court after his team beat the Indiana Pacers with the caption "WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne."

Kardashian has elicited sympathy from fans so naturally Thompson was roasted in the comments.

"'On to the next one,'" one person wrote. "You talking about the game or the next woman you're gonna impregnate & play up on."

The couple have been making headlines almost since they started dating in 2016.

The pair has not publicly discussed the controversy, but after the family was initially mum as well, one of Kardashian's sisters spoke out about the drama.

Kim Kardashian West recently said on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" that the situation is "f***ed up."

"We really were rooting for Khlo- and we still are," Kardashian West said. "You know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."