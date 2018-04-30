National hotel group wants Hawaii to tax, regulate short-term rental sites like hotels

A renewed call from a national hotel group asks state and local government leaders to start taxing Airbnb and other short-term rental sites with the same oversight and transparency as hotels. According to a Hawaii Tourism Authority report, Airbnb is the third largest vacation rental platform in the state.

Hawaii's hotel industry is one of the key cities a national hotel group is watching, to see how we navigate taxing and regulating vacation rental platforms like Airbnb. Kekoa McClellan is the Hawaii spokesman for The American Hotel and Lodging Association, or AHLA. He says, "There's a problem with illegal short term rentals. They hurt local families."

McClellan refers to a report entitled "Hawai?i Vacation Rentals: Impact on Housing & Hawai?i's Economy," which explores the consequences of the proliferation of vacation rentals in Hawai?i. The idea is that vacation rentals pressure on Hawai?i's already-stressed housing market by reducing the shelter available for Hawai'i residents and driving up rents., thereby contributing to homelessness in the Islands.

AHLA asks more local government leaders to collect taxes from Airbnb and its operators just like hotels. McClellan continues, "If you're operating an illegal short term rental like a hotel, you're not paying the same property tax as an operator."

"Airbnb has been making back-room deals and strong-arming state and local jurisdictions into 'voluntary' tax deals with no transparency, oversight or auditing capability to ensure the company pays its proper share of taxes," stated Troy Flanagan, vice president of government affairs and industry relations at AHLA. "It's like putting an empty jar at the counter of a retail store and asking customers to voluntarily pay sales taxes. There's no accountability."

AHLA also says government leaders need to hold vacation rental platforms accountable to the same regulations hotels follow.

In a statement, Matt Middlebrook, Airbnb Public Policy Manager, shot back, "First, the big hotels complained Airbnb wasn't paying taxes and now, after we've remitted more than half a billion dollars and partnered with more than 400 governments, they've changed their tune. AHLA is waging a nationwide campaign against Airbnb but it's clear they care little about Hawaii. If they were truly concerned about vacation rentals in the islands, they would be targeting other platforms like VRBO and HomeAway that have a much larger presence in the state."

Airbnb goes on the offense, accusing the AHLA of "flip flopping their stance on Airbnb's tax agreements around 2016." It says big hotel executives have routinely commented the true motives for anti-Airbnb strategies are to maintain the ability to price gouge consumers, and big hotels continue to exploit cities for tax subsidies to maximize profits.

Airbnb defense itself, saying it has tax partnerships with 400 local governments throughout the world, including 370 in the U.S., while Expedia only has 7 tax partnerships in the U.S. and Booking has none, "yet the AHLA only seems to be concerned about Airbnb."

No matter the outcome, this is a topic that affects thousands. The Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice found one out of every 24 housing units in the state is a vacation rental.