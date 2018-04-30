Korean leaders make history

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump on Monday morning suggested that he'd like to hold his potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the border of North and South Korea.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.

Last week, Trump said the list of potential sites for a summit had been narrowed down to two countries.

While the two sides have yet to arrive at a decision on where the summit will be held, US officials favor Singapore, two people familiar with the discussions told CNN last week. Officials have ruled out sites in China and the Korean Peninsula for the talks, determining they wouldn't appear neutral.

The Freedom House and Peace House are located in a truce village of Panmunjom on the South Korean side of the North/South Korean border.

The village was the location of a historic summit earlier this month with Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. During the summit, Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korean territory since 1953.

The village was also the site of discussions between North and South Korea as to whether North Korea would participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.