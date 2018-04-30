Volunteers remodel room at children's shelter in Mobile

A room makeover at St. Mary's Home was revealed Sunday afternoon.

Junior League of Mobile volunteers helped remodel a common room for girls at the shelter for abused, abandoned, and neglected children.

Along with redecorating, the room was given new floors and new paint. The $10,000 price tag was covered by donations from several local businesses.

Project leaders said they were happy to help make it a little more cozy and comfortable for the girls living there.

"St. Mary's Home actually provides a home to a lot of children in this area," said Junior League of Mobile President Amy Carpenter. "These children do not have a home of their own, so Saint Mary's home is their home, so they need a place to come and relax in the evenings, watch TV, read a book, and just relax and have that downtime that everyone needs to be recharged."

Other rooms at St. Mary's are still in need. If you're interested in helping, contact the Junior League of Mobile at (251) 471-3348 or visit juniorleaguemobile.org.