Clear

Man accused of firing shots inside Burlington apartment after fight with girlfriend, her mother

A man is accused of firing shots inside a Burlington apartment after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and her...

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 7:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 3:57 PM

A man is accused of firing shots inside a Burlington apartment after getting into a fight with his girlfriend and her mother, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

Scroll for more content...

At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police went to an apartment in the 600 block of Tracey Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Arriving officers found 25-year-old Ryder Lee Grant outside of his apartment with a gun. Grant was arrested without incident.

Following an investigation, officers learned that Ryder had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and her mother and fired the gun from inside the apartment. He also allegedly threatened the apartment manager, who arrived during the argument.

As a result, Grant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm within city limits, injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail on a $3,500 secured bond.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
A Breezy, Warm Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It