US says it lacks capacity to process migrants

We've known for some time that the Great Barrier Reef's in serious trouble. But all hope is not lost. Australia's pledging millions to save it. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Migrants caravan

That caravan of migrants from Central America has made it to America's doorstep. The migrants are in Tijuana, Mexico, right outside the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego. About 50 of them were admitted to the immigration processing center on the Mexico side of the border, while dozens of others spent the night camping outside. Border patrol officials said the port is already full and migrants trying to get into the US may need to wait in Mexico as officials process those already in the facility.

The migrants, who say they're fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries, want asylum. It's not illegal to enter the US at a port of entry and ask for asylum; international law requires the US consider asylum claims. President Trump, in tweets and at his rally in Michigan Saturday night, said that he would not accept the migrants into the country.

2. Afghanistan explosion

Dozens of people died this morning in a pair of explosions in Kabul, and one of the blasts specifically targeted journalists. The first blast hit in the city's Shashdarak neighborhood, home to the US embassy and Afghan government buildings. As journalists rushed to the scene, a suicide bomber disguised as a cameraman set off a second explosion, police said. Right now the death toll stands at 29 people, including eight journalists. Kabul, Aghanistan's capital, has a seen a slew of attacks in recent weeks.

3. UK immigration scandal

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd quit over the weekend, the latest casualty in the growing scandal over the government's mistreatment of the so-called "Windrush generation." These are people from the Caribbean who came to Britain in the 50s and 60s but recently have been declared illegal immigrants. Last week, Rudd told lawmakers her office didn't have quotas for removing such immigrants. But yesterday, the Guardian newspaper published a letter she'd written to Prime Minister Theresa May about an "ambitious but deliverable" aim to deport 10% more illegal immigrants in the "next few years."

She's the fourth high-ranking minister to resign from May's government in the past six months. Today Parliament will debate a petition calling for an amnesty for "anyone who was a minor that arrived in Britain between 1948 to 1971," which includes the Windrush generation.

4. T-Mobile and Sprint

The on-again, off-again merger talks between T-Mobile and Sprint are back on. If the third- and fourth-largest wireless service providers manage to get together, it'll leave the US with just three wireless carriers, including Verizon and AT&T. The merged company, which would take the T-Mobile name, wants to create a nationwide 5G network. But the merger has to get an OK from the government first, and that's definitely not a sure thing. Concerns about competition have scuttled merger bids between the two companies before.

5. White House Correspondents' Dinner

Lots of ink (or in our case gigabytes) have been spilled over Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. Liberals say comedian Michelle Wolf spoke truth to power with her routine that savaged not only President Trump, but also key members of his administration who were there, like Sarah Sanders. Trump -- who once again skipped the event in favor of a rally -- and conservatives say it was a mean-spirited, filthy "embarrassment" that once again proves the coastal elites just don't get flyover country. The association expressed "regret" about Wolf's performance.

But the bottom line is this: Most Americans didn't catch Wolf's act at the dinner, nor do they care to pick sides in the controversy. They were too busy doing much more important stuff, like enjoying the nice spring weekend and packing theaters to see the latest "Avengers" movie.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Say it in song

The Ye and The Donald love fest continues, this time with Kanye West rapping up a defense of his praise of the President. But T.I.'s not having any of it.

World takeover

The new "Avengers" movie assembled the biggest box office opening ever this weekend, with "Infinity War" nabbing $630 million worldwide.

All that jazz

Is jazz improv the key to unlocking the brain's secrets? A musician who just happens to be a neuroscientist tries to find out.

A shot in the arm

A lot of folks had left "Fear the Walking Dead" for, well, dead, but producers of the show hope last night's plot twist bring it new life.

Walk of life

Football left him paralyzed. Marriage -- and his new bride -- helped him walk at his wedding.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me."

MSNBC host Joy Reid, struggling to explain herself after homophobic remarks from a blog she ran in the 2000s surfaced. She first claimed that she had been hacked but now admits that cybersecurity experts haven't been able to prove that.

AND FINALLY ...

Wind walker

What are Mondays like? Too often, they're like trying to close a hot tub cover on a windy day. (Click to view)