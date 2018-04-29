UK home secretary resigns following immigration scandal

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted the resignation of Amber Rudd as home secretary, a Downing Street spokesperson said, according to the UK Press Association.

No reason for the resignation was provided, but Rudd has faced pressure because of a scandal involving the Windrush generation, the first large group of Caribbean migrants to arrive in the UK after World War II.

May's government recently said that the Home Office destroyed landing documents for those immigrants, meaning some of them would face deportation after decades living in Britain because they don't have the correct paperwork.

May apologized for any "anxiety" caused by the records destruction.

The Windrush Generation came to symbolize the seismic demographic changes that took place in post-war Britain, when hundreds of thousands of people came to the United Kingdom from former British colonies, known as the Commonwealth.

But in recent years, successive British governments have sought to appear tough on illegal immigration, and their descendants are now struggling to prove a citizenship status they previously took for granted.

May shook up her cabinet last January, but Rudd and other major figures kept their jobs.

