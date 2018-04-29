SPD: 2 car burglary suspects arrested in South Highland neighborhood Amber Edwards

Shreveport Police have two subjects in custody accused of burglarizing at least one vehicle in Shreveport's South Highlands Neighborhood early this morning.

Scroll for more content...

It all started just before 2:30 am on April 29, 2018. Shreveport Police patrol officers received reports of two subjects breaking into a vehicle in the 500 block of Dudley Drive.

Officers arrived and the subjects fled on foot. Officers gave chase and ultimately captured 19-year-old Rodriquez West and a 16-year-old male in the 2900 block of Creswell Avenue at Creswell Elementary School.

During the pursuit of the suspected burglars, officers learned that a handgun was taken during the vehicle burglary. The juvenile was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest but it was not the one taken during the burglary they were investigating.

Patrol and K9 officers retraced the suspect's escape route and were unable to locate the weapon on the ground so they contacted the Shreveport Fire Department who assisted police in accessing the roof of the school. It was there that officers located the victim's stolen handgun. Both suspects were found with property belonging to the victim on their person as well.

Following interviews, West was charged with one count each of Simple Burglary and Resisting Arrest. The juvenile was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of Simple Burglary and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.