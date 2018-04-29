Kauai Mayor tours flood-damaged areas and talks with residents

Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. and county officials continued his tour on Saturday visiting residents in Koloa and Hanalei affected by the recent flood. County officials also toured Kahiliholo Road in Kilauea which suffered major flood-related damage. They began this tour on Friday.

"I am determined to visit all of our affected communities, so I can personally see what our people, from all parts of the island, continue to face in the aftermath of the storm," said Mayor Carvalho. "I hope all who were affected will attend our community meetings next week so that we can further provide important information and resources that will assist in their recovery."

Mayor Carvalho and county officials also plan to visit residents affected by the flood in the Keapana and Anahola areas in the upcoming days.

Community meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Koloa Neighborhood Center, Wednesday at Anahola Clubhouse, and Thursday at Hanalei Elementary School.

To request an ASL interpreter, materials in an alternate format, or other auxiliary aid support, or an interpreter for a language other than English, please contact the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 241-1800 or kema@kauai.gov.