Two men arrested in connection with January murder

After a monthslong investigation, police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder in Boston....

Posted: Apr. 29, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 7:44 PM

After a monthslong investigation, police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder in Boston.

Police said Jerion Moore, 19, of Stoughton, and Nicholas Sicellon, 18, of Dorchester, are in custody in connection with the Jan. 11 shooting death of Alexander Mervin.

Mervin was shot multiple times in the area of 31 Whittier St. in Roxbury around 1:46 p.m. that day. The 22-year-old man from Revere was found by officers patrolling on foot and taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said officers located Moore in the area of 40 Stratton St. in Dorchester on Saturday. Sicellon was in custody on an unrelated matter, police said. Both men will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

"I want to commend and thank my homicide detectives for the hard work and driven dedication to justice that led to the arrest of the suspect in this case," Boston police Commissioner William Evans. "It is my sincere hope that news of today's arrest brings with it some small measure of comfort and closure to the family and friends of Alexander Mervin."

