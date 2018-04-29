Man arrested in missing person case, body found in Tuscola Co.

Police have one suspect in custody after a Tuscola County man went missing and police found a dead body.

Scroll for more content...

On Saturday, April 27, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office in an on-going investigation of a missing person that was reported the same date.

The missing person, a 33-year-old man, lived on East Willard Road in Tuscola County where he was last seen early Tuesday morning, April 24.

The suspect lived at the same home of the missing person on Willard Road.

Michigan State Police Forensic Lab scientists and investigators from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office processed the scene on Willard Road for several hours on Friday into the early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said several pieces of evidence were recovered and collected.

More search warrants have been executed by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office, MSP Forensic Lab, and Sgt. David Yount from the MSP Canine Unit Commander.

One of the search warrants includes a location in Vassar Township where a dead body was found, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not identified the body yet.

The suspect's name will be released after they are formally charged.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. James Hook of the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office at (989) 673-8161 (ext 2234).