Benefit raises dollars for reward in northeast Portland murder investigation

Family and friends of a northeast Portland man who was shot and killed last June still have no answers in his murder investigation.

Through a benefit show held at Tonic Lounge on Saturday night they're hoping a larger cash reward will be an incentive to come forward with information.

The goal is to raise $20,000.

Family and friends say the $2500 Crime Stoppers reward just isn't enough with no leads on who killed Brian Spaulding.

"It's just an absolute mystery. We're all just kind of hoping every day that a lead will come in," Spaulding's sister, Kate Bostick said.

Bostick who was at the event Saturday with other family members said she hopes the dollars from the performance give her family the answers they've been needing for nearly a year now.

They're pleading for anyone to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest.

"I mean money talks that's just the truth," Bostick said. "Brian was really big on personal responsibility. That's something that he always talked about and somebody has some personal responsibility to take care of."

Organizer and friend Rudy Hedges tells FOX 12 everyone who knew Spaulding is still looking for closure.

"I think $20,000 is serious money and that is a major incentive and it could get somebody to talk," Hedges said.

He says Spaulding - who was studying jujutsu, and into holistic medicine had no enemies. "Brian was the sweetest heart, most altruistic human being," he said.

"Nothing seems adequate like he's dead he's gone, I'll never see my brother again," Bostick said.

If you'd like to donate to the cause here's a link to the Gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/JusticeForSpaulding

Friends and family say they'd likely hit their goal by the end of the evening.