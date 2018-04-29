Man arrested for murder of ex-wife found dead in isolation cell

The 72-year-old man who was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife was found dead in his isolation cell late Friday.

Charles Patrick was arrested after agents found human remains believed to be of his ex-wife, 68-year-old Drusilla Patrick, at his property in Ellijay Thursday. She was last seen alive between December 2016 and January 2017.

Authorities say when Patrick was asked about his ex-wife, he gave conflicting statements, which led to an investigation into her whereabouts. After the human remains were found on his property, he was arrested and charged with murder Thursday.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, he was found hanging in an isolation cell at the Gilmer County Detention Center.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the in-custody death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.