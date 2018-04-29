Restaurant owners encouraging people to eat local after Waffle House controversy

As a result of all the Waffle House controversy, some people are calling for a boycott against the restaurant . This has some local businesses changing their hours to accommodate customers.

Two businesses in Prichard say they stayed open hours later to give their customers somewhere to eat late at night.

"The people spoke and I listened. So I took a chance on being open at 2 am period," said Maurice White, Co-owner of Big White's Wings. "People say that they wanted to eat, but they didn't want to go to Saraland. Stay in your own city then."

White says he doesn't support a Waffle House boycott.

"I'm not encouraging that because they're business owners like me."

Big White's Wings is one of Prichard's most popular local spots. With their signature stupid dishes, they're serving favorites to the locals everyday

"Everything stupid as you can see," said White. "Stupid fries is what's it, stupid salads is what's it, stupid hotdogs, hamburgers, stupid okra, everything stupid, stupid is the new good."

The problem is they close at 7 pm. Well last night Big White's and a few other restaurants stayed open late for those with the late night munchies. He says the benefits are not just for his restaurant and the customers, its for the local economy.

"We don't have to go to the big chains. If they fail, they got another one. But bring everything here so we keep it home based," said White.

In terms of the Waffle House incident, White's taking more of an objective approach.

"Let's try to get past it. I ain't saying what's wrong, I ain't saying what's right but you know everybody deserves a second chance."

As far as Big White's Wings, he says he'll keep doing what he does, with a smile.

We haven't heard anything from Waffle House since they released this statement earlier this week:

"We are still obtaining and reviewing information. However, the information we have received at this point differs significantly from what has reportedly been attributed to Ms. Clemons After reviewing our security video of the incident and eye witness accounts, police intervention was appropriate. The Saraland Police Department is conducting its own investigation. We take this matter very seriously and think it is important for all those involved or interested in the matter to exercise caution until the facts are developed." -Waffle House/@WaffleHouse