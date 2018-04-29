Man wanted for 6 armed robberies in Missouri shot, killed by police in Denver

A man wanted for six armed robberies in Missouri has been shot and killed by police in Denver after he pointed a gun at them.

Charles Boeh, 36, was killed in the officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Boeh was wanted for six armed robberies in Missouri. He was also wanted for two armed robberies in Denver that happened in the past week.

According to records in Missouri, Boeh had gotten into trouble with the law several times before in Buchanan, Andrew, Cass, and Platte Counties.

When an officer spotted him in Denver, he fled and hit other vehicles.

He had a gun in his hand when he got stuck between two vehicles at an intersection. He was then surrounded by the police.

One of the officers saw Boeh point his gun at another officer and fired shots at the suspect. That led to three officers seeing what the suspect was doing and then shooting at him.

Boeh died from multiple gunshot wounds there at the scene in the area of N. Quebec Street and E. Colfax Avenue.

A female passenger was treated at the hospital and then put into jail because she also had warrants out for her arrest from Missouri.

One officer sustained minor injuries.

Several witnesses were taken to the hospital, but no one was significantly injured. They had been crashed into while Boeh was trying to get away from the police.

A total of eight cars were damaged.