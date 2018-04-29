Driver of Vehicle Involved in Fiery South L.A. Crash That Killed Man, 2 Kids Is Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

The driver of a second vehicle involved in a fiery crash in South Los Angeles that killed a man and two children under 10 has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, LAPD officials said Sunday.

The person was the solo occupant of the other vehicle in the Vermont Knolls crash.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday near 744 West 76th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The driver was speeding north on Hoover Street when he or she ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle with five people inside heading west on 76th Street, Sgt. Minh Nguyen told KTLA.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and screams could be heard from inside at least one of the vehicles.

A man and two children, including an infant, died at the scene. They have not been identified.

A woman and another child were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed Sunday.

The driver of the second vehicle was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. He or she has not been identified.

A witness who did not want to give her name said she saw people trying to get the victims out of the burning vehicle.

"I saw a kid being walked to the side of the ambulance and his body was charred, his clothes had literally melted onto him," the witness said.