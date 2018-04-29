Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Watch ABBA's most memorable performances

ABBA, the Swedish pop group who dominated the disco era, is releasing new music.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:10 AM

Scroll for more content...

Mamma Mia! ABBA is getting the band back together.

The Swedish pop group announced Friday on its official Instagram account that an earlier announced avatar plan of the band, dubbed "Abbatars," helped rekindle the magic.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence," the statement posted on Instagram says. "We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did."

Related: Inside ABBA's hot new Stockholm restaurant

The reunion, the statement says, "was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!"

The return to the studio resulted in two new songs, one of which, "I Still Have Faith in You," will be featured in a TV special set to air in December on NBC and the BBC.

Fans have long rallied for the band -- whose hits such as "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez-Vous" remain popular -- to perform together again.

The group, made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, disbanded in 1982.

In 2016 there was a reunion of sorts in Stockholm for the opening of a restaurant owned by Ulvaeus.

The eatery was based on the Greek tavern featured in "Mamma Mia!" the Broadway musical that Ulvaeus and Andersson helped create, based around their songs.

'Voulez-Vous' want to see ABBA reunite?

The band members ended their statement Friday by saying, "We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It