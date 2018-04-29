Clear
Baltimore police start a new investigation as they close another

Baltimore police are now investigating a double shooting that happened on Saturday morning.At around 1:45 a.m....

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:13 AM

Baltimore police are now investigating a double shooting that happened on Saturday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Hazel Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two victims.

The first was a 32 year old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm and the second was a 22 year old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. After being found, both women were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators believe that the victims may have been involved in an argument prior to the shooting. However, detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

In addition to the above investigation, police have also made a discovery in another shooting that happened on Friday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers arrived to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 57 year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators believed that the victim was in the 300 block of Herring Court when he was shot.

However, since then, detectives have determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

