Woman found in the rubble runs for the 168 people lost in 1995 bombing

More than 20,000 people will participate in the Oklahoma City Marathon Run to Remember on Sunday, honoring the 168 lives lost in the Murrah Building Bombing in 1995.

One of those runners is Amy Head, a survivor of the bombing. She was in the building on April 19, 1995, and came out stronger than ever.

"It's just electrifying," Head said.

Every year, she steps up to the starting line to run in honor of the friends and co-workers that she lost. Right when the starting pistol goes off, the memories come flooding back.

"Well, (I remember) everything (from that day). So, Robin Huff, who was pregnant, came and sat down right beside me. And I turn to ask her what she needed, and that's when it happened," Head said.

The bomb went off, leaving the Alfred P. Murrah Building unrecognizable. The third floor, where Head was, no longer existed.

"Everything went black," she said. "I could feel this rushing sensation and I could hear this loud roar in my head. What sounded like fireworks were exploding and people screaming."

Head was buried under 10 feet of rubble. Huff and her unborn baby were dead.

"I remember someone screaming right in my ear, 'Jesus. Help me, Jesus. Help me.' And then recognizing that was my voice. I didn't even sound right. That's me screaming," Head said.

She was upside down, still sitting in her chair, unaware of what happened and how she was going to get out.

"I remember wondering if I was dead or alive first," Head said. "And I could hear a siren in the distance and realized I was alive."

First responders heard Head and found her hand sticking out of the rubble. Just when they were starting to dig her out, "another man started yelling, 'There's another bomb.' And they were yelling, 'There's a bomb. Let's go, everyone. There's a bomb.'"

Rescue efforts were pulled back, leaving head under the debris.

"So, I was left alone at that point," she said. "I knew there had been a bomb and there was another bomb and I couldn't do anything but sit there and wait."

Head then began to sing, "All I have is you. Take my life, Jesus." She sang over and over while peace began to cover her.

"I just wished I had a second chance -- a do-over," she said. "I didn't want to end that way."

And it didn't. Head was rescued, pulled out of the rubble by a different person.

"I will never forget looking up at the sky and taking that first breath of fresh air and I promised God I would never live my life the same. And I haven't," Head said.

After spending eight days in the hospital, Head came out with a large scar on her leg and a new outlook on life.

"We all have things that happen in our life that are horrible, that are bad," she said. "But it's up to us on how we choose to respond to it. That makes all the difference in the world."

Head's first step was going back to school. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees.

"Then, I started thinking about my weight," Head said.

She said she was about 200 pounds overweight at the time of the bombing and she knew things had to change. So, she began cycling and eating healthy.

"I think this affected me to where I couldn't just do thinks like normal people," Head said. "I had to take it to the extreme."

She started running marathons and triathlons. Two hundred pounds later, Head is now an Iron Man.

"Sometimes you have to jump and build your wings on the way down," she said. "I think because I realized that life can be gone so quickly I adopted that philosophy. If you want to do it, jump. Build your wings on the way down."

Head's work life began to blossom as well. When the bombing happened, she was a teller for the credit union. She decided to stay with the company after she completed school.

"It's not just any credit union. It's hard to explain. This is my credit union," Head said.

She also stayed to honor the co-workers she lost.

"Jill used to give me rides to work. This is my best friend Sonja," Head said while pointing toward a chair at the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial.

After years of hard work, Head is now the CEO and president of the credit union.

"You go from being a teller to going through the bombing. You go back to school and, years later, you look back and you're the CEO," she said. "If you would have told me that I was going to lose 200 pounds, run an Iron Man, become president of the credit union, that would have been no different than you are telling me I'm going to buy a rocket and go to Mars someday. I would have never believed you."

Even after all the growth and achievement, all it takes is a split second to take her back to the day it all changed. Every year Head runs, she does so for her best friend Sonja.

"Her dad sent me a card, 'We would be so proud of you,' and he signed her name," Head said. "The morning I found out about Sonja, that they found her body, I was distraught and crying and I looked out the window on Lincoln (Boulevard). It was the middle of the day, and I saw cars with their headlights on, and the small symbol just hit me."

Head also runs for Huff and the 168 people she lost; to remember and to also say, Thank you to the city that has kept her strong.

"All of Oklahoma cares. They care so much. Down to just turning their lights on to let us know that they care, they love us," Head said. "When I see people gather here to run this race, it's like still seeing cars with their headlights on. It's them letting us know they haven't forgotten."