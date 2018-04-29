Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Alfie's Army rallies behind his family and releases balloons in his honor

Purple and blue balloons scattered across the cloudy sky of Liverpool on Saturday as people chanted "Alfie, Alfie, Al...

Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 5:14 AM

Purple and blue balloons scattered across the cloudy sky of Liverpool on Saturday as people chanted "Alfie, Alfie, AlfIe."

Scroll for more content...

Just hours after terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans died overnight, his supporters gathered in Springfield Park adjacent to the hospital where he had been since December 2016.

The group, dubbed Alfie's Army on social media, united behind the family's high profile legal battle over whether life support should be continued for the 23-month-old.

They united in the park Saturday donning their balloons in purple and blue, some with images of Alfie attached to them.

As they released the balloons in the air, members of the crowd clapped and cheered before chanting his name.

Alfie garnered worldwide attention during his family's legal battle, even drawing attention from Pope Francis, who tweeted Saturday that he was "deeply moved" by Alfie's death.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cooler tonight, but warmer temperatures are coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It